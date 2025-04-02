DLD Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 225,000 Range Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RANGU)

DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in Range Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RANGU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,259,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Range Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,951,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Range Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,632,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, Decagon Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Range Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $6,211,000.

Get Range Capital Acquisition alerts:

Range Capital Acquisition Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ RANGU opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.20. Range Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $11.05.

Range Capital Acquisition Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated on July 24, 2024, as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our “business combination” or “initial business combination,” with one or more businesses or entities, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as a “target business” or “target businesses”.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Range Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.