DLD Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 225,000 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,227,000. Keurig Dr Pepper accounts for approximately 0.9% of DLD Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $39.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $408,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,537 shares in the company, valued at $6,385,634.85. This trade represents a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 7,350 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $251,149.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,637.79. The trade was a 8.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,397,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,292,570. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

