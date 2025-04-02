DKM Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 828 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

DKM Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $287.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.75. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $208.36 and a one year high of $289.13. The stock has a market cap of $86.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.