DKM Wealth Management Inc. Invests $373,000 in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

DKM Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Haven Private LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,859,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,638,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,532,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,612,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,531,000.

Get VanEck BDC Income ETF alerts:

VanEck BDC Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIZD opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $17.86.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.