DKM Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 34,001 Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

DKM Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. DKM Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 340.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 30,489 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $724,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:JOF opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $8.54.

About Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

