DKM Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 14,319 Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET)

DKM Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF comprises 0.5% of DKM Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. DKM Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JOET. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 22,067 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,202,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,280,000.

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JOET opened at $36.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.43. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $31.86 and a 52-week high of $41.13. The company has a market cap of $165.56 million, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (JOET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap stocks in the US displaying quality fundamental and technical attributes. JOET was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is issued by Virtus Investment Partners.

