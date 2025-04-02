Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC) Short Interest Update

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 931,000 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the February 28th total of 1,290,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 445,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Diversified Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Diversified Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diversified Energy by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,768,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,319,000 after purchasing an additional 468,312 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Diversified Energy by 3,058.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 717,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after buying an additional 694,866 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Energy by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after buying an additional 164,728 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Diversified Energy by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 516,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after buying an additional 322,986 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Diversified Energy by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 384,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 203,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diversified Energy stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.73. 306,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,805. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average of $14.22. Diversified Energy has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $17.70.

Diversified Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%.

About Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

Featured Stories

