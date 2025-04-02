Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC) Short Interest Update

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 931,000 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the February 28th total of 1,290,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 445,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Diversified Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Diversified Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.
Diversified Energy Price Performance
Shares of Diversified Energy stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.73. 306,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,805. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average of $14.22. Diversified Energy has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $17.70.
Diversified Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%.
About Diversified Energy
Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.
