Distribution Finance Capital (LON:DFCH) Announces Earnings Results

Distribution Finance Capital (LON:DFCH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 5.90 ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Distribution Finance Capital had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 14.99%.
Distribution Finance Capital Stock Down 6.0 %
Shares of Distribution Finance Capital stock traded down GBX 2.26 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 35.34 ($0.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,033. The company has a market cap of £61.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.07. Distribution Finance Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 42.80 ($0.55). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 34.96.
Distribution Finance Capital Company Profile
