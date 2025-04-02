Distribution Finance Capital (LON:DFCH) Announces Earnings Results

Distribution Finance Capital (LON:DFCH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 5.90 ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Distribution Finance Capital had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 14.99%.

Distribution Finance Capital Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of Distribution Finance Capital stock traded down GBX 2.26 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 35.34 ($0.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,033. The company has a market cap of £61.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.07. Distribution Finance Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 42.80 ($0.55). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 34.96.

Distribution Finance Capital Company Profile

DF Capital was founded in 2016 to support the working capital needs of manufacturers and UK dealers. Today, having received full authorisation as a bank in September 2020, we work with over 90 manufacturers and over 1,250 dealers in the leisure, commercial and powersports sectors. In 2023, we provided over £1.2bn of distribution and inventory finance across these sectors.

