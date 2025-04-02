Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.59 and last traded at $55.49, with a volume of 535502 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.43.
Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 2.0 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 3.56.
Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.2088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares
About Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares
The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.
Further Reading
