Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.46 and last traded at $28.54, with a volume of 3763116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.70.
Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 0.1 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.94 and its 200 day moving average is $43.36. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 3.52.
Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1033 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares
Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.