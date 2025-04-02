Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.46 and last traded at $28.54, with a volume of 3763116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.70.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.94 and its 200 day moving average is $43.36. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 3.52.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1033 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 402.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

