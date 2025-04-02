Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.79, but opened at $30.57. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $30.56, with a volume of 13,247,279 shares trading hands.
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Down 0.1 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average is $21.74.
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.1846 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares
About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares
Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares
- What is a support level?
- 2 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock and 1 Significant Risk
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Salesforce: The Most Resilient Software Stock for Downturns
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- SPY, QQQ: The S&P 500 Bounce: Relief Rally or Head Fake?
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.