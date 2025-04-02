Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.79, but opened at $30.57. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $30.56, with a volume of 13,247,279 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average is $21.74.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.1846 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 208.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 814,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,308,000 after buying an additional 550,886 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth $6,636,000. GTS Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 339,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 247,267 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 899.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 154,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 138,817 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 696.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 81,580 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.