Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 1,221.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,843 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essential Planning LLC. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5,902.3% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 11,557,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,697,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364,629 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 11,119,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,922,000 after buying an additional 636,569 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,896,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,084,000 after buying an additional 117,940 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 2,481,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,412,000 after acquiring an additional 400,843 shares during the period. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,185,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,196,000 after acquiring an additional 182,606 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $42.17 on Wednesday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $43.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.99.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1362 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.