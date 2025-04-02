Diametric Capital LP Sells 35,423 Shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV)

Diametric Capital LP trimmed its stake in shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,423 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Indivior were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Indivior in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Indivior during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Indivior during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Indivior in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INDV opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. Indivior PLC has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $22.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.38.

Indivior ( NASDAQ:INDV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Indivior had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 241.73%. The business had revenue of $298.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Indivior PLC will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INDV shares. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Indivior in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Indivior from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded shares of Indivior to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

