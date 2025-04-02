Diametric Capital LP Sells 13,776 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Diametric Capital LP cut its position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,776 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP owned about 0.17% of Children’s Place worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Children’s Place during the third quarter valued at about $2,772,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 13.5% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 21,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Children’s Place Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $109.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.47. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $19.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group cut their price target on Children’s Place from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Children’s Place Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

