Diametric Capital LP Purchases Shares of 6,318 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $57.15 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.43, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.17.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2685 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 328.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.04.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

