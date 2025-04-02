Diametric Capital LP Makes New Investment in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mirion Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,502,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,851,000 after purchasing an additional 147,408 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,559,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,265,000 after buying an additional 38,474 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 1,532.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 520,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,810,000 after acquiring an additional 488,790 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,234,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Mirion Technologies by 258.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 12,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MIR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Baird R W raised Mirion Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of Mirion Technologies stock opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.26. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $18.81.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

