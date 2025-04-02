Diametric Capital LP Acquires Shares of 18,272 TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in TORM during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in TORM by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in TORM in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TORM by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in TORM by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

TORM Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TORM stock opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. TORM plc has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $40.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.14.

TORM Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.59%. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.43%.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of TORM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

TORM Company Profile



TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

