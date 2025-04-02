Diametric Capital LP Acquires New Stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VAL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,949,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valaris by 178.9% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 409,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,103,000 after buying an additional 262,468 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Valaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,578,000. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Valaris in the fourth quarter worth $8,981,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Valaris by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,446,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,365,000 after acquiring an additional 112,216 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VAL opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Valaris Limited has a 52-week low of $31.15 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.68. Valaris had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $584.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.01 million. Research analysts predict that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VAL. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Valaris from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Valaris from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Valaris from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Valaris from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

