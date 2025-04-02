DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Short Interest Down 21.9% in March

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the February 28th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 197.5 days.
DFDS A/S Stock Performance
DFDDF stock remained flat at $14.27 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.47. DFDS A/S has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $25.01.
About DFDS A/S
