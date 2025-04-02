DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Short Interest Down 21.9% in March

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the February 28th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 197.5 days.

DFDS A/S Stock Performance

DFDDF stock remained flat at $14.27 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.47. DFDS A/S has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $25.01.

Get DFDS A/S alerts:

About DFDS A/S

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

DFDS A/S provides logistics solutions in Denmark and internationally. The company operates through Ferry and Logistics divisions. The Ferry division operates ferry routes in and around Europe transporting freight units, primarily trailers and passengers, as well as offers port terminal services. This division provides ferry services primarily to forwarders and hauliers, as well as manufacturers of heavy industrial goods, such as automotive, cold chain, FMCG and retailers, construction, refuse derived fuel and waste, forest products, metals, and chemicals; and operates mini cruises, and business and corporate events.

Receive News & Ratings for DFDS A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFDS A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.