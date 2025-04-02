DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 190,493 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.06% of DexCom worth $17,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $385,367,000. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 5,456.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,356,941 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $105,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,522 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $96,507,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in DexCom by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,143,476 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,659,000 after buying an additional 739,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,643,757 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $594,455,000 after buying an additional 710,858 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $990,668.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 313,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,063,918.86. The trade was a 4.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $2,899,230.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,727,505.67. This trade represents a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,009 shares of company stock valued at $8,044,178. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $67.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $141.99.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Cfra Research raised DexCom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.82.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

