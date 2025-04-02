Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the February 28th total of 74,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 358,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Deutsche Börse Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Deutsche Börse stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $29.71. The stock had a trading volume of 84,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,539. The stock has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.41. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $29.79.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.