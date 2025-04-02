Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the February 28th total of 74,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 358,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Deutsche Börse Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Deutsche Börse stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $29.71. The stock had a trading volume of 84,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,539. The stock has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.41. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $29.79.
Deutsche Börse Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Deutsche Börse
- About the Markup Calculator
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.