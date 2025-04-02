Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,700,752 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 1,471,408 shares.The stock last traded at $18.88 and had previously closed at $18.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

Despegar.com Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Despegar.com

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average of $17.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Despegar.com by 756.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Despegar.com by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Despegar.com during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

