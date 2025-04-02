DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.61 and last traded at $14.78, with a volume of 150672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Barrington Research cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average is $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 15,142 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $249,994.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,341.21. The trade was a 22.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 88,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.