DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Position Decreased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,134 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.05% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,177,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,338,000 after acquiring an additional 95,549 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,545,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708,097 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 334,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 128,056 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $383,078,000 after purchasing an additional 65,478 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XRAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 15,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $249,994.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,341.21. This trade represents a 22.66 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

XRAY stock opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $33.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.07%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

