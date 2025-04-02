dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL) Declares Dividend of $0.03

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 4th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th.

dentalcorp Stock Performance

Shares of TSE DNTL opened at C$8.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.40. The stock has a market cap of C$1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25, a PEG ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72. dentalcorp has a 12 month low of C$6.01 and a 12 month high of C$10.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DNTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares set a C$15.00 target price on shares of dentalcorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on dentalcorp from C$12.00 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. CIBC upped their target price on dentalcorp from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on dentalcorp from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$12.00 price objective on dentalcorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.22.

About dentalcorp

Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd is engaged in acquiring dental practices and providing health care services in Canada. It recognizes revenue for the provision of dental services that are rendered to patients by Partner dentists and dental practitioners contracted by the Professional Corporations and health care services rendered by employees or contractors of the company.

