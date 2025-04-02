Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$59.27.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Definity Financial from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC increased their target price on Definity Financial from C$59.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Definity Financial from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$60.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

TSE DFY opened at C$64.82 on Friday. Definity Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$41.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$60.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$57.39. The stock has a market cap of C$7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.04.

Definity Financial Corp is a multi-channel, property, and casualty insurance company. It offers auto, property, liability, and pet insurance products to individual customers.

