Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$59.27.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Definity Financial from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC increased their target price on Definity Financial from C$59.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Definity Financial from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$60.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.
Definity Financial Corp is a multi-channel, property, and casualty insurance company. It offers auto, property, liability, and pet insurance products to individual customers.
