Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (USOY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:USOY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.8045 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $9.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 81.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 2.7% increase from Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.78.

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of USOY opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.15. Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $20.47.

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Company Profile

The Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (USOY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in crude oil commodities. The fund is an actively managed fund that employs a put options strategy that emphasizes current income while providing exposure to the price of United States Oil Fund (USO). The underlying fund holds short-term futures contracts on WTI crude oil.

