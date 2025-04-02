De La Rue (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) Trading 6.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY – Get Free Report) traded up 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.75. 1,473 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.
De La Rue Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97.
About De La Rue
De La Rue plc provides secure digital, physical, surety, and control solutions for government and commercial organization in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions segments. The company offers currency solutions, which includes banknotes, design services, polymer substrate, and security features to central banks and issuing authorities.
