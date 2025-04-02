DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $145.95 and last traded at $138.08, with a volume of 21694 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $137.42.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.8021 per share. This is an increase from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company’s Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

