Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,890 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,135,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dayforce by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Dayforce in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 12,103 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dayforce by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $71,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,839.26. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upgraded Dayforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Dayforce from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Dayforce from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.86.

Dayforce Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Dayforce stock opened at $58.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.97. Dayforce Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 530.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 6.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dayforce Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dayforce

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

