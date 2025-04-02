Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $21.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.10, but opened at $17.38. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares last traded at $17.44, with a volume of 59,607 shares traded.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.
View Our Latest Analysis on PLAY
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Down 3.5 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.57. The firm has a market cap of $672.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.29.
About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
