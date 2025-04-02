Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) Announces Earnings Results

Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $6.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million. Data Storage had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 0.79%.

Data Storage Stock Performance

NASDAQ DTST opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 million, a P/E ratio of 183.50 and a beta of 0.81. Data Storage has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

Data Storage Company Profile

Data Storage Corporation provides data management and cloud solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of multi-cloud IT solutions, including cyber security solutions, which comprise ezSecurity, a security solution for endpoint security, system assessments, and risk analysis, as well as IBM system protection, including Ransomware defense.

