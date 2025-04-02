Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST) CEO Charles M. Piluso Sells 3,390 Shares of Stock

Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) CEO Charles M. Piluso sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $12,034.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,462.65. This trade represents a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Data Storage Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of DTST opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.00. Data Storage Co. has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 million, a P/E ratio of 183.50 and a beta of 0.81.
Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million. Data Storage had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 0.64%.
Data Storage Corporation provides data management and cloud solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of multi-cloud IT solutions, including cyber security solutions, which comprise ezSecurity, a security solution for endpoint security, system assessments, and risk analysis, as well as IBM system protection, including Ransomware defense.
