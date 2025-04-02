Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DRI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,707,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $772,635,000 after buying an additional 26,601 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,750,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $700,210,000 after acquiring an additional 170,336 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $642,967,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,806,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $459,216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,497 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,046,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $195,422,000 after purchasing an additional 102,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $209.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $211.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.32.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.80. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 50.12% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.13%.

DRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $223.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.08.

In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.68, for a total value of $1,710,875.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,433.56. This trade represents a 66.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 12,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.37, for a total transaction of $2,390,653.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,637.36. This trade represents a 47.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,311 shares of company stock worth $13,658,221 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

