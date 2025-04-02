Cynosure Group LLC Sells 4,408 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cynosure Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,408 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.96 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $94.85 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The company has a market cap of $125.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.37.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

