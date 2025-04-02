Cynosure Group LLC Sells 174 Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Cynosure Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC owned 0.06% of Transcat worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Transcat by 686.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transcat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Transcat in the third quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRNS. StockNews.com cut Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Transcat from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Transcat in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Transcat from $126.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transcat has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

In other news, Director Craig D. Cairns bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $92,424.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,108.20. This trade represents a 169.01 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $74.16 on Wednesday. Transcat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.56 and a 1 year high of $147.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $690.36 million, a P/E ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 0.66.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Transcat had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

