Cynosure Group LLC Has $595,000 Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Cynosure Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 190.1% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $130.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.27 and a 12-month high of $158.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.68.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 4.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENSG. Macquarie upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on The Ensign Group

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $259,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,299.50. The trade was a 7.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 39,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $5,805,052.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,292.28. The trade was a 75.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,345,115. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.