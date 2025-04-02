Cynosure Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cynosure Group LLC reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 884 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enzi Wealth increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Arete Research upgraded Netflix to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.02.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total transaction of $2,609,586.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 288,583 shares of company stock worth $279,611,567. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock opened at $928.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $974.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $872.78. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $542.01 and a 52 week high of $1,064.50. The stock has a market cap of $397.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

