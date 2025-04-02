CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Stephens

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stephens to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.04.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $348.26 on Monday. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $223.41 and a 52-week high of $421.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $363.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.66. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.59 and a beta of 1.06.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,107,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

