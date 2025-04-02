CVS Group plc (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CVS Group plc (OTCMKTS:CVSGFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the February 28th total of 81,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

CVS Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CVSGF remained flat at $14.30 during midday trading on Wednesday. CVS Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72.

CVS Group Company Profile

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail Business. It operates in animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

