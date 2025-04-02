CVS Group plc (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CVS Group plc (OTCMKTS:CVSGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the February 28th total of 81,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
CVS Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CVSGF remained flat at $14.30 during midday trading on Wednesday. CVS Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72.
CVS Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CVS Group
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for CVS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.