CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Purchases 2,640 Shares

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.96 per share, for a total transaction of $197,894.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 204,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,317,026.56. This represents a 1.31 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CVR Partners Stock Up 0.8 %

CVR Partners stock opened at $75.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.76. CVR Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $88.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $139.56 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 20.61%.

CVR Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is presently 121.53%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVR Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAN. Icahn Carl C boosted its holdings in CVR Partners by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 4,066,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,868,000 after acquiring an additional 174,192 shares during the last quarter. Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new position in CVR Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $1,823,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in CVR Partners by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVR Partners by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

