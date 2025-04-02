Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.11, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 443.35% and a negative return on equity of 923.37%.

Curis stock opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. Curis has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 3.49.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRIS shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Curis from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Curis in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

