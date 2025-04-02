CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Trading Down 7.2% – What’s Next?

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) dropped 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.77. Approximately 244,698 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 816,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CureVac in a report on Friday, February 14th.
Read Our Latest Report on CureVac
CureVac Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of CureVac
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVAC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of CureVac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in CureVac during the 4th quarter worth $391,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CureVac by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 239.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 55,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of CureVac by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 29,759 shares during the period. 17.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CureVac Company Profile
CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CureVac
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 2 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock and 1 Significant Risk
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Salesforce: The Most Resilient Software Stock for Downturns
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- SPY, QQQ: The S&P 500 Bounce: Relief Rally or Head Fake?
Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.