CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Trading Down 7.2% – What’s Next?

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) dropped 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.77. Approximately 244,698 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 816,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CureVac in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Get CureVac alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CureVac

CureVac Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of CureVac

The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $608.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVAC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of CureVac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in CureVac during the 4th quarter worth $391,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CureVac by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 239.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 55,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of CureVac by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 29,759 shares during the period. 17.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CureVac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.