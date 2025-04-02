Critical Review: Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM) versus Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF)

Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM – Get Free Report) and Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lifezone Metals and Battle North Gold”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifezone Metals $1.02 million 303.58 -$363.88 million N/A N/A Battle North Gold N/A N/A -$15.90 million N/A N/A

Battle North Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lifezone Metals.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifezone Metals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Battle North Gold 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Lifezone Metals and Battle North Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Lifezone Metals presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 215.74%. Given Lifezone Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lifezone Metals is more favorable than Battle North Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Lifezone Metals and Battle North Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifezone Metals -24,521.17% -294.91% -237.25% Battle North Gold N/A -83.80% -42.62%

Volatility and Risk

Lifezone Metals has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Battle North Gold has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Battle North Gold beats Lifezone Metals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lifezone Metals

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company’s products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania. The company is based in Ramsey, Isle of Man.

About Battle North Gold

Battle North Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada and the United States. Its flagship project is the Bateman Gold Project located in the Red Lake gold district in Ontario, Canada. The company also holds approximately 282 square kilometers of mineral claims in the Red Lake area; and owns a gold exploration project on the Long Canyon gold trend near the Nevada-Utah border in the United States. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Battle North Gold Corporation in July 2020. Battle North Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

