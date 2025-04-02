Crimson Tide (LON:TIDE) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Crimson Tide plc (LON:TIDE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 58.50 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 60 ($0.78), with a volume of 12317 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.70 ($0.84).

Crimson Tide Stock Down 6.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 84.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 99.47. The stock has a market cap of £3.62 million, a P/E ratio of -42.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 2.77.

About Crimson Tide

Crimson Tide plc provides mobility solutions and related software development services primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides mpro5, a mobile business solution that provides software, Windows Azure cloud infrastructure, and installation and support, as well as job scheduling, alerting, and reporting services.

