Crimson Tide (LON:TIDE) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Crimson Tide plc (LON:TIDE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 58.50 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 60 ($0.78), with a volume of 12317 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.70 ($0.84).
Crimson Tide Stock Down 6.0 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 84.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 99.47. The stock has a market cap of £3.62 million, a P/E ratio of -42.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 2.77.
About Crimson Tide
Crimson Tide plc provides mobility solutions and related software development services primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides mpro5, a mobile business solution that provides software, Windows Azure cloud infrastructure, and installation and support, as well as job scheduling, alerting, and reporting services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Crimson Tide
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Crimson Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crimson Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.