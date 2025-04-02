Crescent Park Management L.P. Has $13.90 Million Stock Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Crescent Park Management L.P. cut its position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,222 shares during the quarter. Procore Technologies comprises 5.3% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Crescent Park Management L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Procore Technologies worth $13,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Procore Technologies by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $377,523.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,264,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,107,214. This trade represents a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $79,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,720. This represents a 0.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,604 shares of company stock worth $5,427,468 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.65.

Shares of NYSE:PCOR opened at $67.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.32. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.46 and a 12-month high of $88.92.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $302.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.72 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. Equities analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

