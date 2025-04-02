Creekmur Asset Management LLC Sells 636 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 68.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DKM Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $790,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 149,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,687,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $888,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,840. This trade represents a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $448.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $454.45 and its 200-day moving average is $508.19. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $419.70 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 59.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on LMT shares. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Melius Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $539.53.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

