Creekmur Asset Management LLC Has $66,000 Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $63.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $50.52 and a 12-month high of $71.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.10.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
