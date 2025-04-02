Creekmur Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 208.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608,390 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 5.6% of Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Creekmur Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $24,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 214.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,314,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,120,000 after acquiring an additional 24,783,386 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $592,939,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,722,000 after buying an additional 17,880,000 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,003,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,419,000 after buying an additional 17,501,170 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,144,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,737,000 after buying an additional 10,024,156 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.14.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.