Creekmur Asset Management LLC Buys 80 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,721,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $135.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.80. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $124.37 and a 1-year high of $144.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.34.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.8184 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.